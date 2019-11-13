GRAHAM — The two people killed in a shooting Monday night in Graham have been identified.
Jerry Darrell Williamson, 71, was found lying in a field laying in a field near his residence at 2012 Payne Road in Graham. His grandson, Steven Bryant Somers, 33, was found in a building he lived in on the same property, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release. Both had been shot with a high-powered rifle.
A homeless Haw River man, 31-year-old Justin Lynn Ramirez, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their deaths. He is currently being held in the Alamance County Jail without bail. He also faces a motor vehicle theft charge.
Ramirez was a friend of Somers and stayed with him occasionally, Sheriff's Office public information officer Byron Tucker said.
Ramirez was arrested Tuesday morning at a gas station in Asheboro after authorities issued an armed and dangerous alert about him early Tuesday morning. An Asheboro police officer spotted the pickup truck that Ramirez had allegedly stolen from Williamson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.