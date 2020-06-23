GREENSBORO — Police say one person was injured by gunfire early this morning.
Officers were on scene investigating an aggravated assault in the 1500 block of Tucker Street about 12:30 a.m., police said in a news release.
One person with an apparent gunshot wound was found, police said.
Police said the victim appeared to be targeted and there was no hazard to the public. No suspect information was released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
