GREENSBORO — Ninety-four witnesses were ready to testify in the trial of a man who is accused of going on a crime spree across the city four years ago that left six people injured.
However, the trial ended before it started on Monday when the defendant’s attorney told the judge he wasn’t ready to proceed.
Isaiah Jurel Fox, 30, faces charges of simple assault, kidnapping, common law robbery, robbery with firearms, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, breaking and entering, larceny and hit and run causing injury.
He is accused of stealing $900 worth of purses at T.J. Maxx, assaulting the store’s security guard, slamming a woman’s face into a sidewalk, injuring an elderly woman and stealing her Kia, striking a golfer with that Kia, stealing a Toyota 4Runner from an elderly man, striking several vehicles with the truck, threatening a homeowner on Gorrell Street, and threatening a 5-year-old boy and beating his mother before threatening another nearby resident.
Fox was set to take a plea deal in October but rejected it when he entered the courtroom.
Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish said at the time he would take Fox to trial at the beginning of December. Fox’s attorney, Brennan Aberle, said he planned to mount a temporary insanity defense.
However, in Guilford County Superior Court on Monday, Aberle told Judge Michael Duncan that he needed an expert witness to testify about Fox’s mental state and had not been able to get a doctor on the phone to discuss costs.
Aberle told the judge he accepts part of the responsibility of not having an expert witness yet.
“I don’t believe even working more diligently would allow us to be ready,” he said.
Aberle added that without an expert witness, Fox would be deprived of a fair trial.
Duncan gave Aberle until Jan. 27 to provide the court with an update.
The delay frustrated the only victim who attended Monday’s hearing.
“We’re very disappointed, but we will not stop fighting,” Kevin Reinert said.
Reinert was on the 18th hole at Starmount Forest Country Club in 2015 when he heard the low hum of a motor getting closer to him. Police said a Kia driven by Fox struck Reinert and threw him 20 feet, causing extensive injuries.
Since then he has acted as an unofficial spokesperson for the other victims, who were set to testify this week.
After the aborted plea deal hearing in October, Reinert said he thought he had been done with Fox a long time ago because Fox took a plea deal in 2016 for 35 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges using an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but agreed prosecutors had enough evidence to convict.
However, Fox later filed an appeal.
Parrish told Duncan Monday that the N.C. Court of Appeals opined that the district attorney’s office did not present enough evidence that Fox stole the purses. Instead, the judges said the information presented during the plea deal was only sufficient for an attempted robbery charge.
The appeals court sent the entire case back to Guilford County Superior Court.
