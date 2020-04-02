generic emergency lights.jpg

GREENSBORO – A man who was shot Wednesday evening was treated and released from a local hospital and police say they have detained the person they believe shot him.

Police responded to the shooting at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 3200 block of Randleman Road, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

It appears the suspect and victim knew one another, the release said. No additional information about the suspect was provided. 

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

