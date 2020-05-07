GRAHAM - A suspect who led Orange County deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Alamance County late Wednesday was shot to death after exiting the vehicle with a weapon, sheriff's officials said early Thursday.
Alamance deputies and Mebane police officers joined the pursuit at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. The pursuit ended at approximately 12:00 a.m. at the intersection of W. Harden and N. Maple streets in Graham.
The suspect exited the vehicle displaying a weapon, the news release said. An Alamance County deputy and a Mebane police officer each discharged their weapon resulting in the death of the suspect, the release said.
No officers were injured. No information was released about the identity of the suspect, the reason for the pursuit, or about the vehicle used in the pursuit.
As per policy, the officers, who were not identified in the news release, have been placed on administrative leave pending completion of an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Sheriff's officials said no further details will be released at this time.
