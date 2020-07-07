Updated 12:08 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A 16-year-old has died and another teen is injured after a shooting early this morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Cincere Graves of Greensboro succumbed to his injuries, police said. The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, received injuries that were not life-threatening in the shooting.
At about 2 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of West Barton Street regarding an aggravated assault involving the two victims.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Posted 10:16 a.m.
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after finding two people early today who had been shot.
In a news release about 2 a.m., police said officers were in the 1000 block of West Barton Street investigating an aggravated assault involving two victims.
Police did not identify the victims or provide any suspect information or motive.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.