Updated 12:08 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A 16-year-old has died and another teen is injured after a shooting early this morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Cincere Graves of Greensboro succumbed to his injuries, police said. The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, received injuries that were not life-threatening in the shooting.

At about 2 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of West Barton Street regarding an aggravated assault involving the two victims. 

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

