Imonie Arily Stanback

Imonie Arily Stanback

 Courtesy of Randolph County Sheriff's Office

LIBERTY — A 4-year-old girl was found safe and reunited with her foster parents after being abducted by her noncustodial mother, Liberty police announced Wednesday on Facebook.

Imonie Arily Stanback was taken from Freedom Preschool at 304 W. Swannanoa Ave. in Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Her birth mother, Hennessy Stanback, who does not have custody of the child, is suspected in the abduction. Police said they have obtained a warrant for her in connection with the abduction and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call police.

