GREENSBORO — A Union County man is accused of breaking into a 94-year-old woman's house on Tuesday and sexually assaulting her.
Walter Kapatric Colston, 49, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, injury to personal property and second-degree sex offense.
Assistant District Attorney Kelly Thompson told a District Court judge Thursday that Colston had approached another woman in the same neighborhood as the break-in earlier that morning. She said he commented on the woman's looks, asked what she was doing outside and whether her husband was home.
When she said her husband was nearby, Thompson said, Colston left the woman alone.
About two hours later, police received a 911 call from the 94 year old who lives a few doors down from the first woman. She told police that Colston came to her residence and tried to steal her car, Thompson said.
Thompson said Colston ran from the house when he realized the woman had dialed 911, but returned shortly after and broke inside.
By the time police arrived he had removed the victim's underwear and shirt and touched her, Thompson said.
She noted that seven days before the break-in Colston was released from jail after being convicted of larceny of a motor vehicle. He had been living at an Oxford House, which helps people with substance abuse problems, but was evicted for drinking, Thompson said.
Judge Brian Tomlin granted Thompson's request to increase Colston's bail from $75,000 to $250,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.