EDEN — Police have arrested a woman on a prostitution charge after an undercover operation spurred by complaints of suspicious activity at a local spa.
Hussina Jacquelin Paktiawal, of Raleigh, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor prostitution, according to a news release from Eden police.
During the week of Oct. 14, police began receiving complaints concerning a new business called Your Sensual Spa at 509 Highland Park Drive, Suite A.
The complaints included suspicious activity and possible illegal adult activity taking place at the establishment, according to the release.
On Wednesday, Eden police, with assistance from the Reidsville Police Department, conducted an undercover operation at Your Sensual Spa.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sgt. Jamie Buffkin or Detective Bill Wade at 336-623-9240. Anyone wishing to stay anonymous can contact Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.
