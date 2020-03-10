tango.jpg

Tango

 Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON — A stolen Yorkshire Terrier is back home, thanks to determined owners, undercover police and a microchip.

Three-year-old Tango, an 8-pound Yorkie, was reported stolen on March 7, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Tango's owners started their own investigation, police said, locating surveillance footage of the crime and a Craigslist ad with Tango in the ad.

Though the advertised dog was listed with a different age and size than Tango, a Burlington detective coordinated the undercover operation to buy the stolen dog.

The staged purchase was arranged for Monday evening in Whitsett, with help from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the news release said.

Tango was recovered and returned to the owners.

However, those selling the dog were not the ones seen stealing the dog, police said. The sellers claimed to have purchased her from two men in a dark blue car with tinted windows that resembled a Ford Fusion or Nissan Altima the day before, police said.

The investigation to identify culprits is continuing.

The folks at All Paws Veterinary Emergency Hospital on South Church Street in Burlington "in a minute’s notice and without hesitation, allowed us access to a scanner and technical assistance to scan the microchip for Tango," the release said. "Otherwise, we would have had a difficult time proving Tango’s identity."

The Burlington Police Department urges people to microchip their pets so they can be identified and recovered.

Anyone with information about this investigation or other illicit pet sales is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or  Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App: P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

