GREENSBORO — A suspected home invasion has left two men dead, a woman in serious condition and a baby injured.
Police responded around 2:10 a.m. Monday to an apartment complex at 5528 W. Market St. There, they found four gunshot victims inside an apartment, including two men who were dead. They are Christopher Savalas Parson and Kendrick Rondell Gilbert Jr. — both 24 years old and from Greensboro.
A woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but is now listed as stable. A baby with minor injuries was treated at a hospital and released.
Police say they believe the incident stemmed from a home invasion.
