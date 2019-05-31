GREENSBORO — A man died Friday morning following one of two overnight shootings in Greensboro.
Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn identified the fatal shooting victim as 28-year-old Steven Anthony George.
Officers responded at 2:54 a.m. Friday to the reported shooting at 1814 Woodmere Drive in Greensboro.
There they found George suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported George to an area hospital where he died.
A juvenile was at the home during the shooting, but unharmed, and is now in the care of family members.
George's death marks the city's 17th homicide this year.
Police do not have information about the suspect or a motive at this time.
Less than four hours before George was shot, police responded to a second shooting at 5514 Tomahawk Drive.
Police responded at 11:04 p.m. to reports of a shooting near a park.
When they arrived they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to an area hospital.
Glenn said at this time there is no reason for police to believe the shootings were connected.