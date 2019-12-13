Blue and red emergency lights police lights

GREENSBORO — A Thursday night shooting left one person dead and two people injured. 

Police identified 39-year-old Laquita Terelle Amos of Greensboro as the person who was killed. 

Officers responded at 7:34 p.m. to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive to a gunshot call, police said in a news release. They found two people inside the house and one outside, all suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The other had injuries not considered life-threatening. 

Amos died at the house, police said. 

She was the 42nd person killed in the city this year. That's five more homicides than 2018 and only two fewer than the city's record. 

Police said in a news release that they've identified everyone involved in the shooting and are not looking for a suspect. 

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments