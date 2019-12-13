GREENSBORO — A Thursday night shooting left one person dead and two people injured.
Police identified 39-year-old Laquita Terelle Amos, of Greensboro, as the fatal victim.
Greensboro police responded at 7:34 p.m. to the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive to a gunshot call, according to a news release.
There they found two people inside the house and one outside all suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The other had non-life threatening injuries.
Amos died at the house, police said.
Amos is the 42 person killed in a Greensboro homicide this year. That's five more homicides than 2018 and only two less than the city's record.
Police said in a news release that they've identified everyone involved in the shooting and are not actively looking for a suspect.
