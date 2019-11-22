GREENSBORO — Two people suffered minor injuries in a shooting early Thursday morning.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 1121 Mountain Ridge Road.
Glenn said both victims are expected to be OK.
Officers found multiple shell casings and damage from bullets to two unoccupied vehicles.
The shooting remains under investigation.
