GREENSBORO- Two men have died following a shooting incident.
Greensboro police responded to the area of 5528 W. Market Street in reference to a shooting at around 2:10 this morning. They found four gunshot victims at the residence, they said, including two men who were dead.
A woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and a small child with minor injuries was treated at a local hospital and released.
Police say they believe the incident stemmed from a home invasion. They are investigating the incident as a homicide, but do not have any suspect information at this point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.