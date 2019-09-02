Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO- Two men have died following a shooting incident. 

Greensboro police responded to the area of 5528 W. Market Street in reference to a shooting at around 2:10 this morning. They found four gunshot victims at the residence, they said, including two men who were dead. 

A woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and a small child with minor injuries was treated at a local hospital and released. 

Police say they believe the incident stemmed from a home invasion. They are investigating the incident as a homicide, but do not have any suspect information at this point. 

