Police tape (copy)
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating  after finding two people early today who had been shot.

In a news release about 2 a.m., police said officers were in the 1000 block of West Barton Street investigating an aggravated assault involving two victims. 

Police did not identify the victims or provide any suspect information or motive.

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments