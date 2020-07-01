Police tape
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire early this morning, a news release said.

About 1:45 a.m., Greensboro Police said officers were on scene of an aggravated assault on Spring Garden Street near Warren Street. The 1600 block of Spring Garden Street was closed while police investigated. 

Police said they located two victims with injuries. 

The assault appeared targeted and police said there is no threat to the public. 

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app for to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

