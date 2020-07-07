Police line

Police line (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

 Walt Unks/Journal

GREENSBORO — Two people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital this afternoon, police said in a news release. 

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a shooting in the White Oak community and found two people with injuries in different locations of the neighborhood. 

Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, police said. 

At 5 p.m., police said officers and detectives were still on scene investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments