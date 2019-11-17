EDEN —Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigators have identified two suspects in an armed robbery, according to a news release.
On Saturday, two people entered the Park-Vue Mart at 14980 N.C. 87 N., displayed a handgun and demanded money.
Authorities identified the suspects as Yalieq Demond Zire Brown, 20, and Jordan Christopher Turner, 20, both of Martinsville, Virginia.
The suspects were identified with the assistance of the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Eden Police Department.
Brown and Turner are being held at the Henry County jail without bond, pending extradition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.