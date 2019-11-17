handcuffs.jpg

EDEN —Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigators have identified two suspects in an armed robbery, according to a news release.

On Saturday, two people entered the Park-Vue Mart at 14980 N.C. 87 N., displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Authorities identified the suspects as Yalieq Demond Zire Brown, 20, and Jordan Christopher Turner, 20, both of Martinsville, Virginia.

The suspects were identified with the assistance of the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Eden Police Department.

Brown and Turner are being held at the Henry County jail without bond, pending extradition.

