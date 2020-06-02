BURLINGTON — Two men were charged with first-degree murder following the death of a man who was found in a Burlington yard with several gunshot wounds last week, police said.
On Sunday, Burlington Police arrested Sebastian Tyrell Johnson, 18, of Burlington. Police said Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm.
Police said they arrested a second suspect today. Cordero Amir Fox, 18, of Burlington was also charged with first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm.
Both suspects are is in custody at the Alamance County Jail without bail, police said.
The charges come after officers found 49-year-old Warren Frederick Mebane when responding to a report of an injured man in a yard in the 1200 block of Evans Street on May 27, police said.
