Johnson (left) and Fox

BURLINGTON — Two men were charged with first-degree murder following the death of a man who was found in a Burlington yard with several gunshot wounds last week, police said.

On Sunday, Burlington Police arrested Sebastian Tyrell Johnson, 18, of Burlington. Police said Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm. 

Police said they arrested a second suspect today. Cordero Amir Fox, 18, of Burlington was also charged with first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm. 

Both suspects are is in custody at the Alamance County Jail without bail, police said. 

The charges come after officers found 49-year-old Warren Frederick Mebane when responding to a report of an injured man in a yard in the 1200 block of Evans Street on May 27, police said.

