HIGH POINT — Authorities revised today the description of the vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early last week, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
John Edward Burt Jr., 39, of Raleigh died at the scene May 3 he was struck by a vehicle crash at about 1:30 a.m. in Guilford County according to the news release.
The crash occurred on I-85 Business at Riverdale Road and authorities are still seeking the driver of the vehicle.
After continuing the investigation, troopers have narrowed the description of the vehicle involved to a 2007-2008, blue Honda Civic. They also no longer believe the vehicle sustained damage to its windshield.
However, the Honda should have damage to the right front bumper and a missing passenger-side mirror, according to the release. It also could have damage to the right side of the hood.
Troopers also found Burt’s vehicle near the scene of the crash.
The Highway Patrol released pictures of a vehicle similar to that believed to be involved in the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 336-334-5500 or *47 on a cell phone.
