This stock photo shows a silver Dodge Durango similar to the one wanted in connection with a hit-and-run Tuesday in Alamance County, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers are looking for a silver Dodge Durango in connection with a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in Alamance County.

Troopers responded about 4 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a hit-and-run on West Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road, the Highway Patrol said in a news release. A woman traveling east on the road was struck by a Durango at Coble Mill Road, troopers said. 

The Durango's driver did not stop and was last seen heading south on N.C. 49, the patrol said. The vehicle should have front-end damage, including a missing bumper, the patrol said. Authorities believe the Durango is around a 2003 year model.

The driver of the other vehicle and the passengers were taken to Chatham Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, the patrol said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol by dialing *47 or 911.

