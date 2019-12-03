Troopers are looking for a silver Dodge Durango in connection with a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon in Alamance County.
Troopers responded about 4 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a hit-and-run on West Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road, the Highway Patrol said in a news release. A woman traveling east on the road was struck by a Durango at Coble Mill Road, troopers said.
The Durango's driver did not stop and was last seen heading south on N.C. 49, the patrol said. The vehicle should have front-end damage, including a missing bumper, the patrol said. Authorities believe the Durango is around a 2003 year model.
The driver of the other vehicle and the passengers were taken to Chatham Hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, the patrol said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol by dialing *47 or 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.