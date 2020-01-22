GREENSBORO - Police believe the same people could be responsible for three armed robberies earlier today across two counties.
At 3 a.m., Burlington police were called to the Waffle House at 2701 Alamance Road and were told three people robbed the restaurant at gunpoint. Two employees and a customer were there at the time, police said.
The suspects were described as follows:
• Black female, 5 feet to 5 feet 5 inches tall, medium build, wearing a gray hoodie, black athletic pants with three red stripes down leg. She carried an unknown handgun.
• Black male, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, thin build, wearing a red hoodie with a red horizontal stripe across shoulders, black athletic pants with wide white stripe down the leg. He carried a small black handgun.
• Black male, 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing a multi-colored hoodie, (green torso, purple arms, and yellow hood), white high top shoes, unknown handgun.
Burlington police said the trio fled with an undetermined amount of property. A vehicle description is unknown at this time.
At 3:50 a.m., witnesses told Greensboro police that three people walked into Carolina’s Diner at 506 S. Regional Road and robbed the business at gunpoint. Two males and a female in their late teens or early 20s were wearing something over their faces when they took an undisclosed amount of money and left, police said.
At 4:05 a.m., witnesses at the McDonalds at 2241 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. said a male and female in their late teens or early 20s wore something over their faces when they robbed the business at gunpoint and left.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Anyone with knowledge of the Waffle House robbery is asked to call Burlington police at 336-229-3500 or Alamance Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.
