HIGH POINT — Three teenagers are accused of shooting a man on Monday and then leading officers on a chase, during which one of them broadcast live cellphone video, according to a release from High Point police.
At about 10:20 a.m. Monday, officers from the department's Street Crimes Unit heard gunshots while in the the area of East Green Drive and Brentwood Street. Immediately after hearing the shots, they saw a burgundy Nissan sedan fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers attempted to pull the Nissan over, but the driver continued to flee and the officers initiated a vehicle pursuit, according to the release.
Occupants of the Nissan began throwing items from the vehicle and one of them used a cellphone to record and broadcast the pursuit, according to the release. Officers later recovered the discarded items, including the handgun used in the shooting and drugs.
An officer deployed stop sticks and deflated two tires on the Nissan, but the driver continued fleeing, police said. The Nissan finally came to a stop at Boyce Avenue and Barlow Street.
The driver, whom police identified as 18-year-old Ishman J. Archie of High Point, tried to flee on foot but was apprehended after a short foot chase by an officer.
Police said the front-seat passenger, Niala D. Leach, 17, of Thomasville, and the back-seat passenger, Jiquan V. Quick, 17, of Lexington, were arrested without incident.
The shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken by private vehicle to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to his upper back. The injury was not considered life-threatening, according to the release.
Police said the initial investigation indicates that at least one occupant of the sedan fired at least five rounds at a vehicle occupied by the victim near Brentwood Street and Garrison Street. Although officers were unsure of the exact motive in the shooting, they were confident that it was not a random act of violence.
Archie, who police said is on probation, is charged with attempted murder, felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was in the Guilford County jail in High Point under a $500,000 secured bond.
Leach is charged with attempted murder, felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was in the Guilford County jail in High Point under a $500,000 secured bond.
Quick is charged with charged with attempted murder, felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, discharging a firearm in city limits and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was in the Guilford County jail in High Point under a $500,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
