A three judge panel will review claims that a Winston-Salem man didn't murder a 65-year-old woman in 1985 after another man confessed and has been linked by DNA evidence to the crime scene, the N.C. Innocence Commission said Thursday in a news release.
Merritt Drayton, 61, who is also known as Merritt Williams, is serving a life sentence for the death of Blanche Bryson. Bryson was strangled to death on Dec. 10, 1985 in her home on Gilmer Avenue. Her house had been ransacked.
Drayton was also convicted of two other murders. One of the victims is Arthur Wilson, a case that also involved the late Darryl Hunt. Hunt was convicted, along with Drayton and Sammy Mitchell, in Wilson's death outside of a drink house in the 1980s. Hunt, who was wrongfully convicted of murdering Deborah Sykes, was retried in the Wilson case and later acquitted. A Winston-Salem Journal series on Wilson's death outlined problems with eyewitness testimony in the case.
The N.C. Innocence Commission held hearings last week in Raleigh in both the Wilson and Bryson killings. After a three-day hearing, the commission found sufficient evidence of factual innocence in the Bryson case and has referred the case to a three-judge panel, which will ultimately determine if Drayton should be exonerated, according to a news release from the commission. The commission did not find sufficient evidence of factual innocence in the Wilson case and closed that investigation.
Darren Leak Johnson, 53, has been arrested and charged with general murder in connection with Bryson's killing, Lt. Gregory Dorn of the Winston-Salem Police Department said Thursday. Dorn said Johnson was arrested in South Carolina and is awaiting extradition. He referred further questions to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.
The commission said that Johnson admitted to killing Bryson and DNA evidence confirms that he was at the crime scene.
According to court documents contained in Drayton's court file, the commission had sought a DNA sample from Johnson. A motion to compel production of DNA evidence filed on Aug. 8, 2018 said that the Winston-Salem Police Department's case file indicates that police detectives in the 1980s investigated Johnson as an alternate suspect in Bryson's murder.
Robbin Carmichael, a co-defendant, confessed in 1988 for being an accessory to Bryson’s murder. He told police that a friend picked him up the night of Bryson’s death in a Buick Skylark that belonged to Bryson. He told police he had never heard of Drayton. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Drayton had confessed to being involved in Bryson’s death, telling police that he had broken into her house with another man and that Bryson had arrived home before they left, the Journal reported in 2004.
Drayton denied strangling her to death, but police at the time said the state crime lab had found two strands of hair from a brown toboggan hat. A hair specialist said the hair strands could have come from Drayton. Drayton also had confessed to killing Wilson and he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of another woman.
Winston-Salem police talked to Carmichael’s friend, who denied any role in the crime. That person was Johnson.