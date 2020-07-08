Police tape
GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating after three people were injured by gunfire Tuesday night, according to police. 

Officers were in the 200 block of Revere Drive about 8 p.m. investigating an aggravated assault, police said in a news release.

Police found three victims with injuries from apparent gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not identify the victims or provide any suspect information. 

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

