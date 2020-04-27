ASHEBORO — Authorities charged a third person Monday with murder in a shooting that killed a 22-year-old Mount Gilead man early Friday, Asheboro police said in a news release. Three teenagers also were injured, including two who also are charged with murder in the incident.
Police were called to the 200 block of Coleridge Road after 1 a.m. Friday. They found four people shot:
• Detavius Quatae Bruton who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
• Azion Tremaine Fair, 18, of Asheboro, who was treated for a gunshot wound.
• Jemen Davone Portis, 18, of Asheboro, who was treated for a gunshot wound.
• A 15-year-old from Montgomery County received medical treatment for a gunshot wound.
On Monday, police charged Derek Laron Walls Jr., 24, of Asheboro, with murder in Bruton's death.
Fair and Portis also have been charged with murder in Bruton's death.
All three are being held at Randolph County jail without bond.
Police believe the motive was robbery and said several different caliber firearms were used.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 336-626-1300, ext. 316 or ext. 317.
