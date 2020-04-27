RUFFIN — A third man has been arrested in a break-in during which a teenage girl was tied up and struck with a mason jar, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
Eric Lamont Blackstock was charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting injury, felony breaking-and-entering, felony larceny after breaking-and-entering, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Rockingham County jail under a $510,000 secured bond. The release did not include an age or address for Blackstock.
The sheriff's office previously arrested two other men in the incident, Shiheem Dashan Williamson, 24, of 122 Wendy Lane in Ruffin, and Maurice Alexander Williamson, 49, of 521 Price Street Apt. 3C in Reidsville.
During the April 14 incident, two masked men broke into a home on Guerrant Springs Road and struck the girl with a Mason jar before tying her up. They then stole electronics and guns, the sheriff's office reported at the time.
The girl, who told authorities she was able to untie herself and call 911 after the men left, was recovering from her injuries, authorities said.
After receiving leads that the Williamsons might be involved, authorities put the pair under surveillance. The following day, detectives arrested Shiheem Williamson and Maurice Williamson as they allegedly broke into a second home in Browns Summit in Guilford County.
When detectives tried to stop the suspects, Maurice Williamson hid inside the home’s attic, where he was later discovered. Shiheem Williamson ran into the surrounding woods, but was found a short time later after a manhunt. It was unknown if the two men are related.
Guilford County authorities charged the Williamsons in connection with the Browns Summit break-in. They also were charged in Rockingham County with one count each of second-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting injury, felony breaking-and-entering, and felony larceny after breaking-and-entering.
It's unclear from the news release what led authorities to charge Blackstock in connection with the Ruffin incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.