GREENSBORO — Thieves targeted five people in Greensboro over the past two months who were either buying or selling items online, police said in a news release. 

Police on Thursday reminded residents that the police department offers safe locations to meet online buyers or sellers to make transactions. 

They also provided a list of tips to keep safe from online predators. 

Police said that online classified ad sites like Craigslist, Letgo and OfferUp, provide buyers and sellers a large audience, but for criminals it's a means to carry out crimes. Officers said thieves and robbers have been using online ad sites to lure people who have money or property worth stealing. 

To avoid being a target, police recommend the following:

  • Meet during the day at the police department or a public place that is familiar.
  • Get to the location before the other person to observe their behavior.
  • Never leave to go to to second location. 
  • Bring another person with you
  • Give another person the location of where you're meeting, the buyer or seller's contact information and what time you plan to return. 
  • Record serial numbers of electronic devices or mark them with a personal identifier, which make the items easier to track if stolen. 
