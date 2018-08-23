GREENSBORO — Thieves targeted five people in Greensboro over the past two months who were either buying or selling items online, police said in a news release.
Police on Thursday reminded residents that the police department offers safe locations to meet online buyers or sellers to make transactions.
They also provided a list of tips to keep safe from online predators.
Police said that online classified ad sites like Craigslist, Letgo and OfferUp, provide buyers and sellers a large audience, but for criminals it's a means to carry out crimes. Officers said thieves and robbers have been using online ad sites to lure people who have money or property worth stealing.
To avoid being a target, police recommend the following:
- Meet during the day at the police department or a public place that is familiar.
- Get to the location before the other person to observe their behavior.
- Never leave to go to to second location.
- Bring another person with you
- Give another person the location of where you're meeting, the buyer or seller's contact information and what time you plan to return.
- Record serial numbers of electronic devices or mark them with a personal identifier, which make the items easier to track if stolen.