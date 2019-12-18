GREENSBORO — With Wednesday's fatal shooting, the city tied its record of killings in one year.
So far this year, 44 people have died in violent crimes, tying the record set in 2017.
Few details about Wednesday's shooting have been released by police.
Officers responded at 12:49 p.m. to the intersection of South Holden Road and Swan Street in reference to a gunshot wound call, police said.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said investigators found one person who had been shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle. No details about the victim, who died at the scene, are being released until family has been notified of the death, police said.
The shooting closed South Holden Road between Patterson and West Florida streets.
Glenn said finding the suspect is the priority for officers.
But he acknowledged that the city just tied its record.
"With it being at the number we are this year, it's probably going to get a lot of attention, but we are continuing to work hard to solve these homicides and look at ways to address some of the violence that's going on," Glenn said. "It's a community issue and we're going to look for ways to involve the community to address the issue and that will be one of our top issues."
Before 2017, the previous high was 39 homicides in 2007. Last year, 37 people were killed.
As violent crime rose earlier this year, Police Chief Wayne Scott told the community more officers would be put on the street and there would be more focus on illegal guns.
The city has averaged four homicides per month this year but that spiked in September with seven.
Today's killing was the second this week and the fifth this month.
Chaunci Rashan Rutledge, 21, of Greensboro was found lying in the 1800 block of Spring Garden Street early Monday with a gunshot wound. He later died.
Laquita Terelle Amos, 39, of Greensboro was found shot to death Dec. 12 in the 3500 block of Lynhaven Drive.
Aldrek Jabreel Strong, 23, of Sedalia was found shot to death Dec. 6 at 2819 Spring Garden St., Apt. C.
Aaron Christopher Thomas, 21, of Greensboro was found shot Dec. 4 at 1407 Brown Boulevard. He later died.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.