A Texas man who was shot June 17 has died, authorities said Monday.
Tevin Lamar Bonner, 28, of El Paso, Texas, died June 22 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police Capt. Steven Tollie said.
Bonner was found lying on the ground in the 1400 block of Williamson Street near Timlic Avenue in southeastern Winston-Salem around 9:55 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound on his back, Winston-Salem police said at the time.
Bonner, who was unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist.
A 13-year-old teenager and 15-year-old teenager are now charged with murder in connection with Bonner's death, Tollie said.
The juveniles, whose names were not disclosed because of their ages, were initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said.
"They appear to have known each other in some sort of fashion, but no real history there," Lt. Gregory Dorn police. "They appear to be recent acquaintances."
Bonner was in Winston-Salem as part of his job installing alarm systems and had been in Louisiana and High Point for work the week before.
Bonner had been working in the Williamson Street area earlier on the day he was shot, Dorn said.
Police said they have not yet determined how the three individuals came to know each other, but it appears their initial contact was a friendly meeting.
The teens are being held at a local juvenile detention center.
Bonner's death was the city's 11th homicide this year as compared 12 homicides during the same period last year, police said.