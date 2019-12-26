BURLINGTON — Authorities have identified the four Burlington teens who were involved in a fatal crash of a stolen vehicle on Christmas Day, according to a release from Burlington police.
Taijon Martre Laury, 18, was identified as the driver, and the passengers were identified as Zhiyon Sharae Laury, 14, Anaiya Davis, 17, and Amarion Brinae Laury, 16. Amarion Laury died at the scene of the crash, according to the release.
Excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash, police said.
The Subaru was reported stolen at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday from the 500 block of South Sellars Mill Road. About 2:40 p.m., a Burlington police officer observed the vehicle pulling into the parking lot of Dollar Tree at 2120 N. Church St.
The officer activated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle in the parking lot, however, the driver fled and turned onto Bland Boulevard, police said.
The Subaru traveled about a half a mile on Bland Boulevard before leaving the road and striking a tree near McKinney Street, according to the release.
The officer called for assistance from Burlington Fire and Alamance County Rescue units and went to check on the occupants. Two of them were able to get out of the wrecked vehicle, one was trapped and had to be freed by rescue units, and the fourth person, Amarion Laury, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
One of the teens was transported by Duke Life Flight for critical injuries sustained as a result of the crash.
Police are still investigating the crash and will determine if charges will be filed.
Police ask anyone with information about this investigation to contact them at 336-229-3500. Anonymous tips can be made to Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by texting 8398 to 274637, both with possible cash rewards.
