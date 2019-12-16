Winston-Salem police arrested three teens Monday morning after a stolen pickup hit a police car, leading to a six-mile chase. 

The incident started at 6:45 a.m. when officers received a report that a gray Ford F-150 pickup had been stolen from the 1400 block of Donald Street in the city's southeastern section, Winston-Salem police said. Police Cpl. David Swayney later saw the stolen pickup traveling west on Sprague Street.

The pickup eventually pulled into the driveway at 15 Devonshire St., police said. As officers tried to stop the pickup, it hit a police car and the pickup driver drove away. 

Officers then chased the pickup, which stopped behind Dick's Sporting Goods store at Hanes Mall, police said. The three occupants ran away.

Officers chased the trio and arrested them, police said. 

Police have not released the names and ages of the teens. Emergency medical technicians treated two teens who had minor injuries, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

