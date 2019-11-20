GREENSBORO — A man fleeing from a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon crashed his truck and exchanged fire with police officers, shutting down Interstate 85 North for hours.
The man was taken to a local hospital and was in serious but stable condition Wednesday night, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said.
Neither the officers involved nor any bystanders were injured, Glenn said.
Glenn did not release the suspect's name or any other information about him. He did not know what charges the driver might face.
Officers tried to stop the pickup about 3:30 p.m. on Business 85 North at Holden Road for speeding and driving in a careless and reckless manner, police said later Wednesday in a news release. The driver fled, striking one vehicle before losing control and crashing near the Randleman Road exit.
As officers approached, the man began firing at them, police said in the release. He was struck at least once during an exchange of gunfire with an officer, according to the release.
Business 85 North remains closed at U.S. 220. There was no timetable for when the road would be reopened, Glenn said.
He said the two officers will be assigned to administrative duty, which is standard procedure in such cases, pending both a criminal and internal investigation of the shooting.
