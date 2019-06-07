GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man charged in a fatal May 15 gas station shooting told a judge at his first court appearance Friday that he plans to hire his own attorney.
Taheem Timothy Jermaine Humphrey, 27, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Furmann Le’Shawn Bailey.
Guilford County District Court Judge Betty Brown told Humphrey he could face the death penalty or life in prison on the murder charge and 17 years in prison on the lesser charge.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Steve Cole told Brown that Greensboro police responded on May 15 to the BP gas station at 3220 E. Gate City Blvd. and found Bailey suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Cole said officers developed Humphrey as a suspect but didn’t offer further details, including a motive in the shooting. He told Brown that Humphrey left Greensboro after the shooting and was arrested May 22 in South Carolina.
Cole requested that Humphrey be held without bail.
Humphrey told Brown he wanted to hire a lawyer but asked for a court-appointed attorney until that happened.
Brown appointed the capital defender’s office to represent Humphrey and ordered that he continue to be held without bail.