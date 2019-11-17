EDEN — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery during which shots were exchanged at the The Vault gaming establishment late Saturday, according to a news release from Eden police.
At about 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the business at 203 E. Meadow Road. The suspects had displayed firearms as they entered the business and gunfire was exchanged between one of the suspects and an employee, according to the release.
One of the suspects was hit and they fled the business and went to the Martinsville, Va., area, where they were later identified.
Jordan Christopher Turner, 20, Darehyon Monte Rucker, 18, James Davonte Flood, 19, and Yalieq Desmond-Zire Brown, 20, all of Martinsville, are each charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Rucker and Brown were arrested by Martinsville police and are being held without bond. Flood and Turner have not been arrested at this time. Photographs of the suspects were not available.
Anyone with information about location of the suspects is asked to call Eden police Detective Brandon Buckner at 336-623-9755 or 336-623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
