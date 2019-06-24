GREENSBORO — Surveillance cameras recorded the shooting death of a man outside a Greensboro Walmart, prosecutors said.
"It was all captured on video," said Robert Enochs, a Guilford County assistant district attorney.
Dante Pinson, 23, of Greensboro, faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death on Thursday of 39-year-old Korey Lee Fitzgerald.
Pinson faced Guilford County District Court Judge Betty Brown for his first-appearance on his charge Monday.
Enochs asked Brown to hold Pinson without bail until a public hearing where prosecutors announce whether they will seek the death penalty against him.
She agreed as Pinson closed his eyes and shook his head. She also appointed the Capital Defender's Office to represent him.
Pinson turned himself into police Saturday night.
Officers have said little about the shooting though police spokesman Ron Glenn confirmed the shooting had been captured on surveillance video.
Police responded at 1:06 p.m. Thursday to the shooting at Murphy USA in front of Walmart on East Cone Boulevard, where Fitzgerald was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Fitzgerald was taken to an area hospital where he died.