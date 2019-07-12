A 36-year-old Mocksville man has been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl he knew from the church where he was a Sunday School teacher, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew Ryan Hendrix, who was also a youth leader at a Davidson County church, was arrested Thursday.
Hendrix, of the 100 block of Mullins Road in Mocksville, is charged with statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense on a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
The 12-year-old, who attended church with Hendrix, reported the sexual assault and participated in a forensic interview at The Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville on July 3, authorities said.
Hendrix and the victim knew each other, the sheriff's office said, and the investigation is ongoing.
Hendrix is being held at the Davidson County Detention Center with a $550,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Aug. 12.