WENTWORTH — A Summerfield man has been charged with stabbing and another man.

Justin Paul Wilson, 32, of 14736 U.S. 158 West, Summerfield, is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Donnie Ray Willard at Willard's residence at 14774 U.S. 158 West, Summerfield, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies were sent to Willard's residence around 2:19 p.m. Upon arriving, they found the victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries from an edged weapon.

Willard told investigators that he had given Wilson a ride to the store in his girlfriend's car and upon their return, Wilson stabbed him twice after stealing $25 from the vehicle.

Willard was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Wilson fled the area on foot prior to the arrival of deputies. However, he was found and taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Wilson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and an outstanding felony probation volation. He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center with bail set at $20,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5th.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office assisted with this call due to its proximity to the Rockingham/Guilford County line.

