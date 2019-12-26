Bryan Keith Flowers

BURLINGTON — A man's strange behavior at a hotel Christmas Eve helped solve a Monday afternoon bank robbery.

Officers were called to the Econo Lodge at 2133 Hanford Road at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday regarding a man "acting strangely," according to a news release from Burlington police.

The officers immediately recognized him as the suspect in the robbery of PNC Bank the day before. While speaking with the man, Bryan Keith Flowers, he subsequently confessed to officers that he had committed the robbery, according to the release.

Flowers, 47, of the 2100 block of Hanford Road, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of cocaine. He has a secured bond of $250,000.

