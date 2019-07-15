ASHEBORO — A Stokesdale man is facing multiple charges after leading Randolph County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase Sunday.
Deputies responded to the intersection of Bell Simmons Road and Southmont Drive in reference to a call that reported possible drug activity involving a black SUV in the area, a sheriff's office news release stated.
A responding deputy saw the reported vehicle in a driveway, pull out of the driveway, and go toward the intersection of Bell Simmons Road. The deputy followed and saw multiple traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle just prior to the intersection of Bell Simmons Road and U.S. 220 Business.
The vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the road. As the Deputy approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, he saw a white male driving and two passengers in the vehicle. The vehicle then fled south on U.S. 220 Business and the deputy pursued.
Communications advised that the vehicle had been reported stolen from High Point earlier in the day. Spike strips were deployed on Interstate 73 at the McDowell Road off-ramp, but the driver of the vehicle swerved onto the shoulder to avoid them, driving directly toward other responding officers and narrowly missing them.
The vehicle then re-entered the roadway and again began traveling north on I-73. The vehicle began swerving between cars nearly causing numerous collisions, the release stated. The vehicle then went off of the right side of the roadway passing several vehicles at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of the interstate. The pursuit continued onto the exit for I-74 heading toward High Point.
N.C. Highway Patrol had a trooper standing by at Interstate 85 and I-74 to assist. The trooper deployed stop sticks and the vehicle swerved right to miss the stop sticks and narrowly avoided striking the trooper.
During the pursuit, Communications received a call from a passenger inside of the vehicle advising that he was attempting to get the driver to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused. The pursuit continued and deputies were able to stop the vehicle prior to entering downtown High Point and the suspect was taken into custody.
The driver was identified as 39-year-old Stone Pinehill Lester, of 8044 Belews Creek Road, Stokesdale. It was also reported by a passenger that Lester had eaten heroin, methamphetamine, and Xanax during the pursuit.
Lester was taken by EMS to Randolph Health for evaluation. While there, Lester received Narcan. Once Lester was medically cleared, he was transported to the Randolph County Detention Center.
He is charged with three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor resisting public officer, careless and reckless driving to endanger, exceeding posted speed and driving while license revoked.
Lester was also served numerous other outstanding orders and warrants for arrest.His total bail was set at $140,000 and a first appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County District Court.