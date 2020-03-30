A Stokesdale man was arrested Monday after he was accused of fatally shooting another man Saturday night in Randleman, authorities said.
Michael Jared Medley, 38, of Mount Zion Church Road was arrested in King and charged with second-degree murder after a brief standoff with Stokes County sheriff's deputies, Randleman police said in a statement.
William George Bennett, 34, was found with a gunshot wound in his chest around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the front room in a home in Randleman, police said.
Witnesses told investigators that Medley allegedly pulled up in front of a home at 601 Booker T. Womble Road and stopped, police said. Bennett then walked to Medley’s vehicle, and the two men argued with each other.
Witnesses then heard a "pop" and Bennett started walking back toward the home, yelling, "Call the cops. Call an ambulance," police said. Bennett was assisted by others into the home and collapsed.
Emergency medical technicians arrived soon after, but could not save him, police said.
Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators eventually learned that Medley was in King, Randleman police said.
When Stokes County deputies arrived at the 1100 block of Meadowbrook Drive, Medley ran to a house where he allegedly tried to steal a vehicle, police said.
Medley was accused of being armed with a handgun as deputies confronted him, police said. Medley then ran a short distance, and a standoff started between Medley and the deputies, police said.
Medley was eventually shocked with a Taser stun gun and taken into custody, police said. Medley was then taken to Forsyth Medical Center due to ingesting unknown substances, police said.
Randleman police didn't provide further details about Medley's condition.
Medley was not listed among the inmates being held Monday night in the Randolph County Jail, according to the jail's website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.