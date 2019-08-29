A Winston-Salem man who was stabbed to death Wednesday in a grocery-store parking lot was convicted as a teenager of killing NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather.
Dorrell Queshane Brayboy, 31, of Orchid Drive was found with stab wounds in his chest in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 1499 New Walkertown Road, police said. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died, police said.
Detectives are searching for his attacker.
Brayboy served 12 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder in Forsyth Superior Court on May 20, 2005, a state correction record says.
Brayboy, who was 15 at the time, and four other teenagers were charged with first-degree murder in the death Nathaniel Jones, 61, who was found Nov. 15, 2002, bound, gagged and beaten to death in the carport at his his home in the 900 block of Moravia Street in Winston-Salem.
Jones was the grandfather of Paul, a former basketball star at West Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University who now plays for Oklahoma City Thunder.
A Forsyth County jury convicted Brayboy of second-degree murder after a trial that lasted several days.
Nathaniel Arnold Cauthen, 32, and Rayshawn Denard Banner, 31, were convicted of first-degree murder in Jones' death in August 2004. Cauthen and Banner are serving life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole, according to state correction records.
Jermal Tolliver, 32, and Christopher Levon Bryant, 32, were convicted of second-degree murder in May 2005 in connection with Jones' death, according to state corrections records. Tolliver and Bryant served 12 years and five months in prison.
Tolliver and Bryant stood trial with Brayboy.
Prosecutors said the five teenagers had planned to rob Jones, who was a longtime service station owner. Jones was killed the day after Paul signed a letter of intent to play at Wake Forest University.
Paul scored 61 points in a basketball game for West Forsyth High School five days later after Jones' death, intentionally missing a free throw to honor his grandfather's age with his point total. Jones was a fixture at his grandsons' basketball games.
