LEXINGTON — The former head coach of the North Davidson High School boys' basketball team has been charged with indecent liberties with an underage female student at that school.
Davidson County Sheriff's detectives received information Monday evening about an inappropriate relationship between James Brandon Mullis, 36 of High Point, and the student, according to a sheriff's office news release.
In addition to his coaching duties, Mullis was also a teacher at the school. He resigned from North Davidson in April to accept the same position at Southwest Guilford High School, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
Detectives conducted a search warrant on Mullis’ residence in High Point on Tuesday with the assistance of the High Point Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation. Detectives found evidence to link Mullis and the student as engaging in a relationship.
Mullis was arrested at his residence and charged with one count of incident liberties with a student and one count of third-degree exploitation of a minor. He was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center with bail set at $50,000, and is scheduled to appear in Davidson County District Court on July 29.