BURLINGTON — A Snow Camp man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man following a vehicle coliision Tuesday.
At 6:54 p.m., officers responded to the Speedway gas station at 653 E. Webb Ave. in reference to a black male who had entered the store advising he had been shot, according to a police news release.
Police found the man later identified as 32-year-old Teyon Terae Oliver, of Caswell Street, Burlington, inside the store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso. Oliver was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable but critical condition.
Further investigation revealed Oliver was driving a white 2007 Mazda 3, traveling south on Ireland Street and collided with a black Toyota Rav 4 driven by 31-year-old Cameron Neal Lindley, of Greenhill Road, Snow Camp.
Police said after the collision, Oliver began approaching Lindley. Lindley told Oliver that he had a gun and Oliver continued to approach him. Lindley then fired several shots striking Oliver.
After being shot, Oliver got back into his vehicle and drove to the Speedway. Lindley remained at the scene until police arrived and was taken into custody.
Lindley was placed in the Alamance County Jail without bail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text a –tip method, both with possible cash rewards.