SNOW CAMP — A 31-year-old man faces several charges after a tip about child pornography led authorities to search his home, during which they also found evidence of animal abuse, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
While executing a search warrant Tuesday, detectives seized numerous electronic devices. They discovered several dogs and cats in need of medical attention on the property at 6261 N. Preacher Roberson Road. Investigators also found a dead, decaying cat in the residence, according to the news release.
Andrew Lee Pratt is charged with 18 counts of felony 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count each of felony 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, misdemeanor cruelty to animals and misdemeanor failure to properly dispose of domesticated animal carcass.
Investigators had received an online tip about child pornography being uploaded to the internet at the address.
The animals were taken to the Burlington Animal Adoption Center for medical treatment. Authorities were unsure if any will become available for adoption.
The Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation, which is is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.
Pratt was being held on a $1,350,000 secured bond.
