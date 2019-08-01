SNOW CAMP — A Snow Camp man was arrested Wednesday with breaking into a home and assaulting a girl on July 3.
Brandon Scott Oliver, of 125 Sylvan School Road, is charged with felony first-degree burglary and felony indecent liberties with a child, according to an Alamance County Sheriff's Office news release.
The sheriff's office said in an arrest report that between 12:30 a.m. and 1:47 a.m. on July 3, Oliver broke into a and assaulted an 11-year-old girl.
The residence Oliver allegedly broke into is one of two that share the same address as his, the sheriff's office said.
Through the continuing investigation, probable cause was developed for warrants to be issued for Oliver.
Oliver was taken to the Alamance County Jail and his bail was set at $150,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for his first appearance.
This case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.