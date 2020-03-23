Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Police Department said it found human skeletal remains while responding to an unrelated larceny call Saturday. 

Police were searching a wooded area off of Whitley Way when they found the bones, said Ron Glenn, public information officer for the Greensboro Police Department. 

Officials are investigating the remains. The police department did not release additional details about the bones at this time. 

