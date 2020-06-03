GREENSBORO — Six armed men were arrested during Tuesday evening's protest in downtown Greensboro, police say.
Officers with the Greensboro Police Department saw several people together in the crowd, at least one armed with a gun, a news release said.
Just as the peaceful protest was beginning to disperse, police said the men separated from the crowd. When officers approached them, the men tried to flee, according to police.
Police took five men into custody and recovered six guns from them.
Police said one of the men collided with a police car while trying to flee, injuring his ankle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released before being transported to the Guilford County Jail.
In a separate incident, police said they took a man into custody after spotting him in the crowd with a bat.
The following suspects were charged:
- Kacey Nathaniel Foster, 26, was charged with weapons at parades etc. prohibited, carrying concealed weapons, and resist, delay, obstruct public officer.
- Ramontre Joshuael Legrand, 23, was charged with weapons at parades etc. prohibited.
- Quinton Trey Jones, 22, was charged with weapons at parades etc. prohibited.
- Dashawn Eugene McKinnon, 24, was charged with alter, destroy, remove serial number of firearm, carrying concealed weapons, weapons at parades etc. prohibited, weapon possession by felon of firearms etc. prohibited, resist, delay, obstruct public officer.
- Jonathan Thurman Slaughter, 26, was charged with weapons at parades etc. prohibited.
- Shawn Anthony Jackson, 33, was charged with manufacture/possession of weapon of mass death/destruction.
